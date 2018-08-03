Sonali is stable: Goldie Behl

MUMBAI: Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl has revealed the actor is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. The filmmaker took to Twitter to thank Bendre’s fans and well-wishers for their support.

“Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali… She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively,” Behl tweeted. Last month Bendre revealed that she has been diagnosed with a “high grade cancer” and is undergoing treatment in New York.

“A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them… We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way,” the actor had said in a statement. PTI

