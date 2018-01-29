Song of Australia

Parineeti Chopra, the first Indian woman ambassador of the ‘Friend of Australia’ (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, has shared her experience in the country in the form of a song.

In view of the coinciding occasion of India’s Republic Day and Australia Day celebrated on the same date January 26, Parineeti released a series of videos that narrate her holiday experiences in the Australian states.

Adding a personal touch to the video, the ‘Golmaal Again’ star has sung the background score with lyrics that summarize the vibe of the places she visited, read a statement. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Australia and the videos reflect every bit of fun I had there,” Parineeti said

