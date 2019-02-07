Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Sonia Gandhi appreciates Gadkari's performance

February 07
16:52 2019
NEW DELHI: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi Thursday led the Congress in Lok Sabha in appreciating Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the “wonderful” work he has been doing in improving the country’s infrastructure.

During the Question Hour, the House took up two questions related to Gadkari’s ministry in which he gave detailed description of the works being executed and works being undertaken for expanding the country’s network.

“I must say here that all MPs, cutting across political affiliations, have been appreciating me for the work being done by my ministry in their respective constituencies,” he said.

As Gadkari completed the answers amidst thumping of desks by ruling BJP members, saffron party member from Madhya Pradesh Ganesh Singh stood up and told Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that the House should appreciate the “wonderful” works being carried out by the Union Road Transport Minister.

At this, Sonia Gandhi, who all through was patiently listening to Gadkari and often seen nodding in response to his replies, smiled and started thumping the desk as a sign of appreciation.

Seeing this, Congress MPs, including party leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, too started thumping the desks appreciating Gadakri’s work.

There were reports in August last year that Sonia Gandhi had written to Gadkari thanking him for his “positive response” to road issues she had raised relating to her constituency Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi’s son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi too recently had complimented Gadkari for his remarks that “one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country”, saying he has guts and should also comment on the Rafale deal, “farmers distress and destruction of institutions”.

“Gadkari Ji, compliments. You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on: The Rafale scam and Anil Ambani, farmers’ distress and destruction of institutions,” he tweeted and tagged with it the report on Gadkari’s comments.

The Union minister had made the remarks last week while addressing former workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing, in Nagpur.

Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi was seen exchanging notes with Gadkari while being seated along with him during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. PTI

