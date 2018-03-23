Something went wrong with the connection!

Sonia Gandhi taken to Delhi from Shimla after she complains of restlessness

March 23
11:32 2018
SHIMLA: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who had come here to inspect her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s under-construction house at Chharabra, 15 km from here, complained of restlessness last midnight, following which she was taken to Delhi.

The 71-year-old former Congress president was here along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Senior Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital Dr Ramesh Chand said he received a call from the doctor accompanying Sonia Gandhi asking for arranging an ambulance for her.

But she soon left in her own car and the ambulance along with a team of doctors joined the entourage on the way. She had a brief stop at Panchkula on her way to Delhi, Dr Chand said.

Dr Ramesh, who accompanied Sonia Gandhi till Chandigarh, said her condition was stable.-PTI

