Please set up your API key!

India Post

Sonya shines at Science Fair in South Korea

Sonya shines at Science Fair in South Korea
July 06
05:31 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sonya Gupta with her Award

CHICAGO: A young Indian teen age girl Sonya Gupta, 15, has brought laurels not only to herself or to her adopted country USA but also to a vast number of Indian Americans settled here by bagging prestigious Science award at the International Student Science Fair 2017 (ISSF 2017) held at Busan in South Korea

The 13thInternational Student Science Fair was a major annual event promoted by the International Science Schools Network. It was hosted and organized by the Korean Science Academy of KAIST (KSA). The Korean Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning fully supported in promoting science and technology in their country.

This 5 day event from 19th to 23rd June, attracted 260 participants, students, teachers from 37 schools coming from 21 different countries. There were 78 research projects submitted and the paper submitted by Sonya Gupta and her partner touched upon the topic of “Neurobehavioral Biomarkers As A Potential Gateway For Offsetting Early Coronary Heart Disease Risk In Adolescence.” Sonya presented this in 3 different formats, oral, multimedia, and poster.

Sonya received “Most Ambitious Research Award.” She also got the 1st Place in “Excellence in Leadership Award.” The fair was first held in 2005 and it has served as a platform provides opportunity to young and budding scientists from all around the world to present their research papers and showcase their talents at an international level. It also provides a setting to exchange ideas, develop research techniques, and engage inquisitive minds.

The goal of ISSF 2017 is to celebrate student innovations in science, technology, engineering, and math. Next year the 14th ISSF will be hosted and organized in the US by the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy.

Sonya Gupta lives in Hoffman Estates, a northwest suburb of Chicago and attends Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA).

She is a Senior studying in 12th Grade. Besides her academic excellence, she participates in a number of other activates like volunteering in the area hospitals, mentoring and coaching First Lego League. She also heads the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Club that she helped in founding.

Ramesh Soparawala

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Indian Americans adopted 500 villages in India SILICON VALLEY: Non-resident Indians (NRIs) living in the US adopted 500 villages in India as part of their effort to develop the rural areas of the country. A formal announcement...
  • Condition of mind is key to happiness CHICAGO: Several devotees and large crowd of over 1500 gathered to listen Sister Shivani at Jain Temple Bartlett and UIC Center for a spiritual discourse by her on “Condition of...
  • Sonya shines at Science Fair in South Korea CHICAGO: A young Indian teen age girl Sonya Gupta, 15, has brought laurels not only to herself or to her adopted country USA but also to a vast number of...
  • Soda Tax in Cook County meets huge opposition CHICAGO: Asian American Store Owner Association (AASOA) and Illinois beverage association organized a protest against Cook County sweeten beverage tax. More than 609 people joined the protest including representatives of...
  • Oz Yoga & Texas Co ask to remove Ganesha leggings QUEENSLAND, (Aus): A Gold Coast based activewear company “Flow Yoga Wear” removed leggings carrying images of Lord Ganesha from website after huge protest from Indians calling it “highly inappropriate”. A...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.