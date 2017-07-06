Sonya shines at Science Fair in South Korea

CHICAGO: A young Indian teen age girl Sonya Gupta, 15, has brought laurels not only to herself or to her adopted country USA but also to a vast number of Indian Americans settled here by bagging prestigious Science award at the International Student Science Fair 2017 (ISSF 2017) held at Busan in South Korea

The 13thInternational Student Science Fair was a major annual event promoted by the International Science Schools Network. It was hosted and organized by the Korean Science Academy of KAIST (KSA). The Korean Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning fully supported in promoting science and technology in their country.

This 5 day event from 19th to 23rd June, attracted 260 participants, students, teachers from 37 schools coming from 21 different countries. There were 78 research projects submitted and the paper submitted by Sonya Gupta and her partner touched upon the topic of “Neurobehavioral Biomarkers As A Potential Gateway For Offsetting Early Coronary Heart Disease Risk In Adolescence.” Sonya presented this in 3 different formats, oral, multimedia, and poster.

Sonya received “Most Ambitious Research Award.” She also got the 1st Place in “Excellence in Leadership Award.” The fair was first held in 2005 and it has served as a platform provides opportunity to young and budding scientists from all around the world to present their research papers and showcase their talents at an international level. It also provides a setting to exchange ideas, develop research techniques, and engage inquisitive minds.

The goal of ISSF 2017 is to celebrate student innovations in science, technology, engineering, and math. Next year the 14th ISSF will be hosted and organized in the US by the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy.

Sonya Gupta lives in Hoffman Estates, a northwest suburb of Chicago and attends Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA).

She is a Senior studying in 12th Grade. Besides her academic excellence, she participates in a number of other activates like volunteering in the area hospitals, mentoring and coaching First Lego League. She also heads the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Club that she helped in founding.

Ramesh Soparawala

Comments

comments