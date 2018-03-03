Having done films as different as chalk and cheese like London, Paris, New York, Bhoomi and Padmaavat, Aditi Rao Hydari says versatility is very important for her.

“I have done lots of those and I have also not shied away from films which are multi-starrers because for me a film is all about the director and the team that makes a film and about the script and character I am playing.”

Aditi says she is inspired by the way international artists work. “Like people in the West, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman or Brad Pitt and all the amazing actors… they also do a mix of different kinds of cinema. So, here even I am inspired with that way of working and I also do a sort of mix of different kinds of films.

