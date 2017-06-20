South Star Prabhas may pair up with Salman Khan soon

After a tremendous success with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Telegu actor Prabhas may work with Tubelight star, Salman Khan in a Rohit Shetty film. His fans are already keen for his Bollywood debut. Although rumors also say that Karan Johar want to launch him in the industry, the actor hasn’t commented on it yet. He is already set to work on his next project ‘Saaho’ with Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty.

However, DNA has recently reported that Golmaal director, Rohit Shetty is interested to work with him in his next project. –News Source

Comments

comments