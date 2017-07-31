Spanish PM becomes witness in graft trial
July 31
09:07 2017
The Prime Minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy, recently became a witness for a major graft trial, which included the former members of his political party, Popular Party.
The questioning began after he swore to tell the truth at the court in San Fernando de Henares.
The legal proceedings centred around a vast corruption scheme that allegedly saw companies shower former PP lawmakers and civil servants with bribes in exchange for contracts. -AFP