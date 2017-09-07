Please set up your API key!

India Post

Special Needs kids in NJ fashion show

Special Needs kids in NJ fashion show
September 07
05:20 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ: Special needs children and their families will be honored through an innovative program and fashion show at the SKN Foundation’s annual gala on Friday, September 22 at the Marigold Hotel in Somerset, New Jersey. The major beneficiary of this year’s fundraiser is the Special Needs Community Outreach Program for Empowerment (SCOPE).

“Special needs children and their families are, historically, more isolated, and through the SCOPE program, we hope to create an accessible support system for South Asian families,” said Dr. Naveen Mehrotra, founder of the SKN Foundation.

Guest of Honor Juhi Chawla, a renowned Indian actress, humanitarian and former Miss India says that “helping people brings more happiness than any material thing.

Sharing is the true path to spiritual growth and happiness.” In addition to providing the keynote address, Chawla will also walk the runway as the show stopper for international fashion designer to the stars, Joy Mitra, who will be debuting a special collection he has created just for the cause.

The fashion show will also enable special needs children to walk the ramp in their individual styles. “What an amazing opportunity for my son! I am so proud of him every day, and walking the ramp, dressed up so fabulously, allows him to know that we love him just as he is,” said Radha Lath, mother of Aditya Lath.

The emcee for the evening will be Mini Mathur, a celebrity host and television personality in India. “Parents of special needs children have an unbelievable level of grit and determination as they face daily life issues, and I am honored to be shedding light on some of their challenges at the SKN Foundation Gala,” said Mathur. The event has been conceptualized and will be executed by Sonalika Ahuja of Beyond Media.

India Post News Service

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Vaman Avtar celebrated first time with huge fervor in Chicago CHICAGO: Vaman Dvadashi/Jayanti – the appearance day of Lord Vamana Deva – was celebrated for the first time at the Hindu Mandir of Lake County on Sunday September 3 by...
  • Bhoomi Trivedi led Garba rocks Chicago CHICAGO IL: New Era Entertainment presented Garba Dandia Masti by legendary vocalist Bhoomi Trivedi, also known as Ramleela Girl, at Bartlett Park district spacious gymnasium on Saturday, Sept 2 at...
  • Patriotic St Louis Mela celebrates India Day ST LOUIS: India Association of St. Louis celebrated Indian Independence Day with its annual mela last month at Mahatma Gandhi Center (MGC). The full day festivities were attended by close...
  • Roopa Panesar in Chicago for rare performance CHICAGO: Considered one of the finest sitar players to emerge on the Indian music scene in recent years, England’s Roopa Panesar will perform at Millennium Park in Chicago on September...
  • Unilever won’t guarantee no beef in products CHICAGO: Hindus in USA are hugely upset at Dutch-British transnational consumer goods company Unilever for non-disclosure of beef in some of its products; and have urged for an immediate recall...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.