Special Needs kids in NJ fashion show

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ: Special needs children and their families will be honored through an innovative program and fashion show at the SKN Foundation’s annual gala on Friday, September 22 at the Marigold Hotel in Somerset, New Jersey. The major beneficiary of this year’s fundraiser is the Special Needs Community Outreach Program for Empowerment (SCOPE).

“Special needs children and their families are, historically, more isolated, and through the SCOPE program, we hope to create an accessible support system for South Asian families,” said Dr. Naveen Mehrotra, founder of the SKN Foundation.

Guest of Honor Juhi Chawla, a renowned Indian actress, humanitarian and former Miss India says that “helping people brings more happiness than any material thing.

Sharing is the true path to spiritual growth and happiness.” In addition to providing the keynote address, Chawla will also walk the runway as the show stopper for international fashion designer to the stars, Joy Mitra, who will be debuting a special collection he has created just for the cause.

The fashion show will also enable special needs children to walk the ramp in their individual styles. “What an amazing opportunity for my son! I am so proud of him every day, and walking the ramp, dressed up so fabulously, allows him to know that we love him just as he is,” said Radha Lath, mother of Aditya Lath.

The emcee for the evening will be Mini Mathur, a celebrity host and television personality in India. “Parents of special needs children have an unbelievable level of grit and determination as they face daily life issues, and I am honored to be shedding light on some of their challenges at the SKN Foundation Gala,” said Mathur. The event has been conceptualized and will be executed by Sonalika Ahuja of Beyond Media.

India Post News Service

