Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Special status for Andhra Pradesh if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi tells workers in Dubai

Special status for Andhra Pradesh if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi tells workers in Dubai
January 11
17:08 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said here Friday that his party will grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh if voted to power in the upcoming general elections.
Gandhi, who is in the UAE on a two-day visit, addressed a gathering of Indian workers at the Labour Colony in Dubai.
“As soon as our government comes to power, we will give special status to Andhra Pradesh,” Gandhi said.
Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into Telangana and the residuary Andhra Pradesh State on June 2, 2014.
“You helped India, Indian states and the poor people and you worked to make this city of Dubai, which is great in the whole world. I want to say thank you heartily,” he said.
Hailing the development of the UAE, Gandhi said all the “massive developments you see here, tall buildings, large airports and metro, wouldn’t have been built without your contribution”.

“You have given your sweat, blood and time for the development of this city and you have made Indians of all backgrounds proud,” he said.
Gandhi reiterated what he told a group of party workers protesting at Jantar Mantar in March last year for Andhra Pradesh’s special status.
“We will give special category status to Andhra Pradesh. It’s the first thing we will do after coming to power in 2019,” he had told the workers.
“I am confident that if we stand together we will convince the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that what is due to the people of Andhra Pradesh should be given to them,” he said.
The general elections are due to be held between April and May this year. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.