Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

‘Spiderman’ migrant hero becomes French citizen

‘Spiderman’ migrant hero becomes French citizen
September 24
11:21 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nimble 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama from Mali

PARIS: The migrant hero nicknamed “Spiderman” for saving a child hanging off a balcony by scaling a Paris apartment block with his bare hands has become a French citizen, according to a government decree.
Nimble 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama from Mali was granted a fast-track to French nationality and a job in the fire service after the daring rescue in May.
“This act of great bravery exemplifies the values which help unite our national community, such as courage, selflessness, altruism and taking care of the most vulnerable,” said the official document.

Gassama, who had been in France illegally, was catapulted to global fame by the extraordinary feat captured in footage seen by millions on social media.
The video showed the former construction worker jumping from one floor to the next, hauling himself up with impressive athleticism towards the four-year-old boy dangling above.
He was congratulated in person by President Emmanuel Macron two days later and also met Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in the capital of the West African country.
Gassama arrived in France in September 2017 after travelling the perilous Mediterranean migrant route and found a job in the construction industry despite not having the right to work.
He has received international acclaim for his bravery but activists have accused the French government of “hypocrisy”, pointing to its treatment of other migrants.
In August a controversial asylum and immigration bill was signed into French law, designed to accelerate asylum procedures by cutting the maximum processing time.
The new law was passed despite opposition on the left which decried an effort to limit arrivals while the far right saw the measure as not going far enough. AFP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

Epaper

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Can radical Muslims be made to introspect?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Shilpa Shetty faces racism at Sydney airport MELBOURNE: Shilpa Shetty has called out an Australian airline staff for alleged racist behavior, saying color of a customer cannot decide treatment meted out to them. The actor, who was...
  • Your Weekly Future: Sept 21 to Sept 27 Aries (21 March – 20 April) The beginning of the week is excellent especially for marital bliss but 24th, 25th & 26th of September won’t be auspicious for your health...
  • Concern not yourself with the thief-like ego Jalâl ud Dîn Rumi Desire for the world has deprived man of the Object of his desire. Now some men have followed the intellect to such an extent that they...
  • Spirituality is the science of right living Mata Amritanandamayi Devi Spirituality is not a part-time affair; neither is life. Spirituality is the science of right living. Therefore one cannot afford to deny or ignore spiritual principles. You cannot hope...
  • Penalty imposed on US firm for paying low wages to H-1B employees WASHINGTON: A Redmond-based information technology staffing company was asked to pay over USD 300,000 to its 12 H-1B employees for paying them far below their salary and has been imposed...
  • China-born doc to head Planned Parenthood NEW YORK: A Chinese immigrant who fled her native country when she was 8 has been named as Planned Parenthood’s new president, the first doctor to hold the post in...
  • Sweden moves to right over migration backlash STOCKHOLM: Sweden has become the latest European country to have its political order shaken by a backlash against large-scale immigration, with voters giving a boost to a far-right party and...
  • OCI cards of Sherin’s foster parents cancelled HOUSTON: India has decided to revoke the OCI cards of the Indian-American foster parents of Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old girl found dead in a culvert in Dallas, and some of their...
  • SGPC offers to build corridor to Kartarpur Sahib AMRITSAR: Shortly after Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed that Pakistan has decided to allow a border corridor to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara for Sikh pilgrims, the SGPC offered to build it...
  • ‘Spiderman’ migrant hero becomes French citizen PARIS: The migrant hero nicknamed “Spiderman” for saving a child hanging off a balcony by scaling a Paris apartment block with his bare hands has become a French citizen, according...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.