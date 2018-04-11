Spindle India plans grand Holi in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE: Maker of successful “IndiaFest Milwaukee”, Spindle India, Inc. is planning “Holi Milwaukee”; a festive day to play, laughs, meet, forget, and bond. To immerse oneself in color, music and dance.

Holi is a tradition in India – welcoming spring, freshness of nature while mingling with neighbors and friends. A new chapter of the year just started and Spindle India plans welcoming it in Indian style.

The event will have explosion of color, dance non-stop to the tune of Bollywood fusion music and high-energy Indian dance numbers. One can taste Indian street food, more known as chaat. And also Panipoori, a favorite street food stuffed with potato and chickpeas, drenched in sour and spicy flavoured water. Bhelpoori, a savory snack made of puffed rice, loaded with vegetables, tomatoes, onions, coriander, drizzled with tangy tamarind sauce. Or Pavbhaji, a super delicious and flavorful dish, mashed blend of vegetable in tomato gravy, cooked in ghee (purified butter), served with Pav (bread) or sip on hot chai (tea) made of imported Darjeeling tea leaves.

The festivities are slated for Saturday April 21 from 12pm to 4pm at Zillman Park located at 2618 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI. There will be a fundraiser for to benefit underprivileged children’s education. Children under 5 can enter free.

Spindle India, Inc., a non-profit organization, seeks to bring communities together beyond borders, boundaries, languages, religion and region; through collaboration, culture, diversity and unity; for better today and stronger tomorrow.

