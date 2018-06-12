Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj commits suicide in MP

Spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj commits suicide in MP
June 12
16:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj commits suicide in MP

INDORE: Spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj, who had refused to accept ministerial rank granted by the Madhya Pradesh government over two months back, today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself here, police said.

“Bhayyu Maharaj has committed suicide by shooting himself,” Indore’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) H C Mishra said.

He shot himself at his home, Mishra said.

A large number of his supporters gathered in front of the hospital where the 50-year-old ‘godman’ was rushed after the shooting incident.

Bhayyu Maharaj, whose original name was Uday Singh Deshmukh, was one of the five ‘saints’ to whom the Shivraj Singh government of Madhya Pradesh had granted Minister of State (MoS) rank in April.

However, he had refused to accept it, saying “a post holds no importance for a saint”.

Prior to becoming the spiritual guru, he had done a modeling stint, his disciples said.

He enjoyed a large following among politicians and film stars.

Mostly all Mahrashtra Chief Ministers including the incumbent, Devendra Fadnavis and former President Pratibha Patil used to pay obeisance to him.

When India against Corruption (IAC) movement led by Anna Hazare was at its peak some years back, he had negotiated with the agitators to break their fast. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • Polls

    Will Rahul Gandhi be the Next PM of India?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  •  

  • E-paper

    Epaper

  •  

  • POPULAR CATEGORIES

  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options

  • Like us on Facebook !

    Facebook



  • Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.