Spirituality is the science of right living

September 24
11:38 2018
Mata Amritanandamayi Devi

Spirituality is not a part-time affair; neither is life. Spirituality is the science of right living. Therefore one cannot afford to deny or ignore spiritual principles. You cannot hope to have peace and joy in your life if most of your day’s activities cause disquiet and unrest. If you want to have peace and joy all the time, you have to orientate your life towards this goal. This may appear to be an insurmountable feat, but one can reach the heights of spiritual bliss by taking one step at a time.
We are aware that the pace of the modern world is not always compatible with traditional ways of life; if you are unable to adhere strictly to all of the practices presented, try to do a few on a regular basis. Regular practice is the very foundation of a spiritual life. All these years of our lives the world has been a tangible reality and God an abstract idea. Now we have to try to experience God as the reality, and as the substratum of the entire universe.

Everyone should try to wake up before five in the morning. The ideal time for spiritual practices, such as meditation and chanting, is brahma muhurta (the period between three-thirty and six early morning).
During that time, sattvic qualities are predominant in nature; the mind is clear and the body energetic. It is never a good practice to continue to sleep after sunrise. Do not remain in bed after you wake, for it increases laziness and dullness. Those who cannot immediately reduce the amount of hours they sleep can do so gradually over time.
A person who does regular sadhana does not require much sleep. When you wake up in the morning, turn on to your right side before sitting up. After sitting up, hold both palms before your eyes.
Then, imagine that your beloved deity or your Guru is standing in front of you, and bow down at His or Her feet. You can then sit on your bed and meditate for at least five minutes. Pray with a sincere heart: “God, let me remember you constantly throughout the day. Let my every thought, word and deed bring me closer to you. Let me not hurt anyone in thought, word or deed. Be with me every moment.” Before stepping on the floor, bow down to Earth respectfully. Be grateful to God that He has given you another day of life.

There should be shraddha (care and attention) in every action of ours. We should imagine that we are removing the stains of our mind while washing clothes, bathing our Beloved Deity or giving a bath to our child. While walking, imagine that the Lord is walking beside you and sitting near you as you eat. Thus we should try to develop the habit of remembering God while doing our work.
Think of the kitchen as a place of worship. It should be kept clean and organized. In the morning, always take a bath before beginning to cook. While preparing the food, chant your mantra and think of the food as an offering to God. Imagine that He receives the essence of the food before it is served at the table. Before retiring at night, all the dishes should be washed and the kitchen floor swept.
It is good to hang a picture of your Guru or beloved deity in a visible place in every room.
Excerpted from amritapuri.org. The 65th birth anniversary of Mata Amritanandamayi is being celebrated on September 27

