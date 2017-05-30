Please set up your API key!

India Post

Sports Minister Vijay Goel says no to Ind-Pak cricket series

May 30
10:57 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

New Delhi: Sports Minister, Vijay Goel has ruled out the possibility of any bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan in the near future, unless the terrorism is kept at a halt by Pakistan.

The cricket boards of both the countries have been trying to organize a cricket series between the India and Pakistan over the last few years. However, no such series could take place due to political tensions.

As the top officials from BCCI and PCB have scheduled to meet in Dubai on Monday to have a chat about the MoU signed by the two neighbors in 2014, Goel has said, “India and Pakistan can’t play bilateral series till the terror from Pakistan remains”. He continued, “BCCI should speak to the government before giving any proposal to Pakistan. I have made it clear that bilateral cricket with Pakistan is not possible till the time there is cross-border terror. We have, however, no say on multilateral events (ICC tournaments).” –News Source

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.