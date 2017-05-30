Sports Minister Vijay Goel says no to Ind-Pak cricket series

New Delhi: Sports Minister, Vijay Goel has ruled out the possibility of any bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan in the near future, unless the terrorism is kept at a halt by Pakistan.

The cricket boards of both the countries have been trying to organize a cricket series between the India and Pakistan over the last few years. However, no such series could take place due to political tensions.

As the top officials from BCCI and PCB have scheduled to meet in Dubai on Monday to have a chat about the MoU signed by the two neighbors in 2014, Goel has said, “India and Pakistan can’t play bilateral series till the terror from Pakistan remains”. He continued, “BCCI should speak to the government before giving any proposal to Pakistan. I have made it clear that bilateral cricket with Pakistan is not possible till the time there is cross-border terror. We have, however, no say on multilateral events (ICC tournaments).” –News Source

