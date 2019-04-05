Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sri Lanka says 90 per cent of military-acquired land of Tamils released

Sri Lanka says 90 per cent of military-acquired land of Tamils released
April 05
16:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government has released about 90 per cent of the military-acquired land belonging to the minority Tamil community held during the brutal civil war with the LTTE, President Maithripala Sirisena said as he seeks re-election.

At the end of the military conflict 10 years ago, some 84,675 acres of Tamil civilian land were under the military control and by the end of March 2019, some 71,178 acres of land have been released, Sirisena’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

Accordingly, 13,497 acres of land is in the custody of the security forces, of which 11,039 acres of land are state-owned, it said.

Another 475 acres of land will be released in the near future, his office said, adding that the de-mining process to clear the land of mines was accelerated after President Sirisena assumed office in January, 2015.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) had launched a military campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern provinces of the country for nearly 30 years before its collapse in 2009 after the Sri Lankan Army killed its supreme leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

During the war, the military acquired thousands of acres of land owned by the Tamils near key security establishments coming under increasing threats by the LTTE’s suicide squads.

For long, the Tamils and rights groups had been demanding the early release of the military-acquired land.

Sirisena, who became President in 2015 by defeating former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, had promised to achieve national reconciliation with the Tamils who had supported him in the election.

A task force was established in August last year by the President to expedite the development of the north and the east that suffered most during the conflict.

The UN Human Rights Council last month reminded Sri Lanka to make progress on the 2015 resolution co-sponsored by Colombo.

Sirisena, who is seeking re-election, has made his intentions clear to win the Northern and Eastern provinces by the perceived swift action on releasing the land.

The elections must be held before early January next year.

The Tamils have expressed concern over the delay in implementing other measures needed for reconciliation.

The UN Human Rights Council has called for an international probe into the alleged war crimes during the military conflict with the LTTE.

According to the government figures, around 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts including the 30-year-long separatist war which claimed at least 100,000 lives. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

ADVERTISEMENTS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.