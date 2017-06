Mumbai: Bollywood’s very own King Khan Shah Rukh Khan praised his former co-actor Manisha Koirala and urged his fans to watch her new movie, Dear Maya.

The Badshah tweeted “My friend @mkoirala new film Dear Maya is out today. She is so beautiful in more ways than anyone can imagine… do go and see her film please”

Directed by Sunaina Bhatnagar, the movie released this Friday. -PTI

