SRK scores 28 mn

Shah Rukh Khan now has a Twitter family of 28 million.

Shah Rukh, 51, is an avid user of social media where he updates about his personal and professional life.

Among Bollywood’s leading Khans, Shah Rukh has the maximum followers on Twitter, but trails behind megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has 29.3 million followers.

Salman Khan has 25.6 million followers and Akshay Kumar has 20.2 million on the social media platform.

Shah Rukh has not had a very successful year at the box office with ‘Raees’ and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. He is currently busy with filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s yet untitled movie, which features the actor as a dwarf.

