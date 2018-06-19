SRK’s Eidi

Offering special Eidi to his fans, Shah Rukh Khan has finally released the Eid teaser of his upcoming film ‘Zero’.

Unfortunately, some parts and snaps of the teaser were leaked by viewers in the US as it was attached with the Telugu movie ‘Naa Nuvve’ for its USA premiere. Soon after, King Khan officially released teaser and seems it was worth the wait as it introduces the Jodi of SRK and Salman Khan like never before.

Sharing the teaser, SRK tweeted, “Yeh lo…yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se…Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero…Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid.”

Coming as a huge delight to their fans in the holy month of Ramzan, Salman Khan can be seen grooving with Shah Rukh Khan’s character on the dance floor amid a huge audience.

