St Louis Bal Vihar celebrates Diwali

ST LOUIS: Bal Vihar celebrated its most awaited event “Diwali” on October 22 at the Hindu Temple (HT) for the group puja and Mahatma Gandhi Center (MGC) for celebration with over 700 members and guests attending.

Partial rain and drizzle made the atmosphere little damp but that didn’t affect the spirit and enthusiasm. This year again the students participated in Donate a Diya (lamp) project. The students enjoying making diyas while raising money for charities serving the needy. With the devastating hurricanes this year, part of the money raised will be donated to the cause of helping those affected.

The day began with priests leading the prayers and students participated with great devotion. As the students and teachers prayed at the temple, a group of about 50 volunteers were busy packing over 700 boxes of dinner. Some of the volunteers handled distribution of the firecrackers.

Upon completion of the puja at the temple, students came back to MGC. Food and firecrackers were picked up. The cheer was very apparent as everyone rushed outside to light up those crackers. Soon, the place was lit with sparkles and the joy was in the air. Once the fireworks were over, the volunteers quickly moved to clean-up the place

Center for Indian Cultural Education – Bal Vihar of St. Louis is a non-profit organization. Since its inception in 1992 it has been serving the Metro St. Louis Indian community. The primary focus of this organization is to provide Indian cultural education to students age 5-18.The ultimate goal is “to throw the light of cultural knowledge on every child, to make every child an outstanding citizen and to spread the song of peace and harmony around the world.”

Raj Iyer

Comments

comments