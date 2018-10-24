Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

St. Louis Bal Vihar celebrates Family Night

October 24
12:59 2018
Raj Iyer

ST LOUIS: Bal Vihar of St. Louis celebrated its Family Night in presence of 500+ participants from the Center for Indian Cultural School on September 28.  Family Night is held every other year to allow Bal Vihar students and their families to get to know each other. The event is held around Navaratri festival time which blends with the spirit of togetherness.

The evening started off with some fun activities for the children. The event moved on to lighting of diya (lamp) in front of the Goddess and singing Aarti. This activity followed much awaited part of the evening – Garba and Dandiya Raas. Garba and Dandiya Raas are very popular in India during Navaratri and specially in the western part of India (Gujarat and Maharashtra)

Both adults and children alike danced to the tunes of various songs. Those more familiar to the tradition were participating in Garba while the majority were making the best use of their sticks dancing in large circles. The hour of Dandiya and Garba went by so quickly and the crowd was just craving for more.

Delicious Indian food was served hot in buffet style at the Dinner.

The evening moved onto Bingo, another popular and exciting activity. The volunteers from selling tickets to hosting the calls did a fabulous job in keeping those presents engaged.

