St Louis Guj Samaj celebrates Diwali

ST LOUIS: A front-ranking ethnic organization, Gujarati Samaj of St Louis, celebrated its annual event and Diwali festival in a grand manner at St. Ann Community Center on Saturday October 21.

Over 550 members and guests attended the event that was coordinated successfully by Executive Committee of St. Louis Gujarati Samaj. The event started at 5:30 pm with a social hour where community members wished each other Happy Diwali and Saal Mubarak.

The dinner event started at 6 pm with welcome remarks by President Mahendra Patel. He greeted all those present with Diwali and New Year wishes. Vice President Jayesh Dahya listed the activities that the Samaj undertook during his leadership.

Thanking his committee volunteers, members and everybody for the generous support that he had received, he pitched for the younger generation of members to come forward and give their time for the Samaj to carry on the good work for the benefit of the community.

“It is important that we here in our adopted country preserve and promote our Gujarati heritage and culture for upcoming generations,” he said.

The event concluded with a live musical performance by Avijeet Roy and troupe.

Extraordinary vocal talents of this musical group captured and thoroughly entertained the audience for over three hours with golden oldies and new Hindi movie songs and dance numbers. No wonder, the event was a grand success.

Ashwin Patel

