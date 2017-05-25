St Louis health fair a big success

ST LOUIS: The Health Fair at Mahatma Gandhi Center, St. Louis, sponsored by Hindu temple of St. Louis, Mahatma Gandhi Center, on Saturday May 20,2017 met with a huge success with valuable contributions from physicians, health care professionals from SSM health care and volunteers.

People of diverse nationalities and cultures from all over St. Louis availed themselves of the free consultancy and tests provided by over 25 dedicated physicians and specialists, supported technicians and over 30 service-oriented and youth volunteers.

The goal was to provide medical check up to all those who may not be able to afford medical services due to insurance and medical coverage problems.

“We had 243 participants and 180 people had laboratory tests done. It gives us immense satisfaction when we work hard and achieve desired results. The extraordinary service provided by SSM Health services contributed greatly to the successful completion of the event,” said Dr. G.V. Naidu, Chairman of the Temple Humanitarian committee.

This year there were more registrants. The services offered were general physical exams, basic screening lab tests like cholesterol, sugar levels, PSA, hemoglobin etc, EKGs, bone density measurements, dental checkups, eye checkups and many other specialty consultations. Vital data such as height, weight, blood pressure, pulse, were checked for each participant. The blood sugar testing and diabetes consultation was provided.

EKG machines were operated by volunteers to provide separate EKG for males and females. Physical examination and physical consultation were provided by primary care physicians. Dental examination and consultation, bone density test, vision and hearing tests were also performed.

Snacks, lunch and drinks were provided to doctors, technicians and volunteers by Hindu temple and local restaurants.

Second Sunday of the Month Hindu Temple holds free health clinic from 10 to 12 noon. For info visit http://www.hindutemplestlouis.org/

Ashwin Patel

