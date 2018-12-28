Something went wrong with the connection!

Star Channels to stream only on Hotstar

Star Channels to stream only on Hotstar
December 28
11:54 2018
NEW YORK: Hotstar, the go-to streaming platform for the South Asian

Diaspora, will now be the exclusive destination in the US for favorite shows from the Star India network including hit titles such as Koffee with Karan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, among many others. The entire Star India network, including Star India Plus, Star India Gold, Star Vijay, Maa, Asianet and MoviesOK, will no longer be available on any cable TV provider in the US including Dish TV, Sling TV, Comcast, Verizon starting January 5, 2019.

For fans of Star India’s TV content offering, a Hotstar subscription is, more than ever, a must-have. Hotstar has an attractive annual subscription for $99.99, which will give consumers complete access to the entertainment library and cricket calendar throughout the year.

Log onto us.hotstar.com and use promo code HOTSTAR40 to get 40% off on the annual pack. “Now, more consumers will be exposed to Hotstar’s premium product interface and cutting-edge streaming experience,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, President of Hotstar International and Strategy at

Star India.

Apart from its robust entertainment library, Hotstar is home to an unrivaled sports content offering. The platform offers a highly enhanced live cricket experience that includes HD quality, commentary in 8 languages, expert analysis, predictions and highlights.

Live cricket events to look forward to include the Paytm India vs. Australia Series in February 2019, the Vivo IPL in April 2019, and the ICC Cricket World Cup in May 2019.The platform is also home to exclusive surround cricket content with shows like Breakfast with Champions, Follow the Blues and Game Plan, making for a truly immersive experience for the cricket enthusiast.

Star to Hotstar

