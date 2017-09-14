Please set up your API key!

State of Seattle wins Kabaddi championship

September 14
05:24 2017
CHICAGO: Sher-e-Punjab Midwest Sports & Cultural Club of Chicago held its yearly popular sports event ‘Kabaddi’ tournament on Sunday September 3 at Busse Woods Forest Preserve at Elk Grove Village, a north side suburb of Chicago Sport enthusiasts, friends and community members from Midwest States, including Michigan, Indiana and Ohio besides Chicagoland, showed up in drones.

Kabaddi teams from California, North Carolina, Seattle and Chicago played five exciting matches. There was a fierce nail-biting final between Seattle and North Carolina. The former is sponsored by Mohna Jodhan and Brady Gill and Baba Seva Das of North Carolina by S Kabul Singh. Seattle grabbed the first prize and North Carolina was declared runner up. ‘Best stopper’ was Pala Jalalpur and Sandeep Surkhpur and Laadi were declared ‘Best raiders’

The Club officials with guests and attendees

President S. Balwinder Singh Chatha welcomed the capacity crowd from different states of Midwest to join and enjoy a Labor Day.

Among the six competing volleyball teams, the final match was between old rivals Tony Sanghera’s team from Chicago and Lakhbir Dhindsa’s from Kenosha. After sensational duel, Chicago Team was the winners by one point. The contest was sponsored by S. Amarjit Singh Dhindsa and family.

Special Guests of the event were Jathedar Tara Singh Salhan, Chairperson S .Didar Singh Dhanoa, Dr. Mukhtiar Singh Nandra and Ex chairman Harkishan Singh Bhatti from the sport committee.

All the above teams were honored the sponsors and welcomed by the committee.

