Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Statues of legends S D Burman, Kishore Kumar in Kolkata soon

Statues of legends S D Burman, Kishore Kumar in Kolkata soon
October 19
10:54 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: Statues of music maestros S D Burman and Kishore Kumar, who enthralled audience with their hit numbers for decades, would be installed here by a fan club next week.

Kumar’s son and popular singer Amit Kumar would inaugurate the statues on October 22, in presence of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Mayor-in-Council Debasish Kumar, secretary of the club, Sudipta Chanda, said Wednesday.

Earlier, the fan club had set up a bust of RD Barman on the Southern Avenue-Keyatala Road connector in the city.

The two new statues would be installed right opposite RD Burman’s bust, Chanda said.

“While S D Burman had once lived at Southend Park in Dhakuria area of the city, Kishore Kumar also shared a close connection with this metropolis as he married Kolkata’s Ruma Guha Thakurta. Their son Amit Kumar, too, lived in this city for a few years,” he added.

In a written message to his fan club, Amit Kumar, on his part, said he was thrilled by the initiative.

“I have seen all these greats in my lifetime. I miss them. It’s good to know that SD Burman and Kishore Kumar would be joining Pancham da in the city soon. That place will be a must-visit for all music lovers,” he said.

S D Burman and Kishore Kumar were known to have shared an endearing relationship.

The two legends had delivered many evergreen songs, including ‘Qusoor aapka huzoor aapka'(Bahaar 1951), Dukhi man mere sun mera kahna (Funtoosh 1956), Ek ladki bheegi bhagi si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi 1958) and Dil aaj shayar hai gham aaj naghma hai (Gambler 1971). PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

Advertisement

Ravan Dahan 2018

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should MJ Akbar resign over sexual harassment charges?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.