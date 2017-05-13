Please set up your API key!

Stop Bullying: Ileana D'Cruz

May 13
2017
Bollywood actress Ileana D’cruz recently advocated her fans to end the bullying culture by reposting a video regarding the same on Instagram. The video highlighted the flooding problem of body shaming, trolling and offensive comments which were posted on an Instagram account continuously for one week. Along with that, it also revealed that around 4500 people in the US alone opt for suicide due to cyber bullying.

The Rustom actress captioned the video, “Stop bullying. Stop the hate. If u have nothing nice to say then say nothing. #repost @hotvocals She’s beautiful. Bullying needs to stop.”

A week ago, Sonam Kapoor too urged her fans to stop getting personal towards people from the film industry. -PTI

