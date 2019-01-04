Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Stray incidents of violence continue to rock Kerala

Stray incidents of violence continue to rock Kerala
January 04
17:09 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stray incidents of violence continued to be reported in Kerala, which turned into a war zone over the entry of women of menstruating age in Sabarimala temple, Friday with rampaging protestors hurling crude bombs and stones in various places.

As many as 1,369 people have so far been arrested and 801 cases registered in connection with violent protests which were witnessed during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by pro-Hindu outfits Thursday, police said, adding that 717 people are now in preventive custody.

Crude bombs were hurled at the house of Malabar Devaswom Board member, K Sasikumar, at Perambra in Kozhikode in the early hours of Friday, the police said.

Similar explosives were hurled at a mobile shop in Adoor in Pathanamthitta, they said.

Four incidents, in which crude bombs were used, were reported in Kannur, a politically volatile district which is witness to frequent clashes between CPI(M) and BJP workers, and at least 200 people had been arrested, the police said, adding no one were injured in the incidents.

A local BJP office in Kannur was set on fire by miscreants, they added.

A number of houses of the BJP and the ruling CPI(M) activists were attacked and pelted with stones in Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

The hartal called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of pro-Hindutva groups, and the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), to protest the entry of two women of reproductive age into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala Thursday had virtually brought the state to its knees.

Hurling crude bombs and stones, members of fringe groups rampaged through the streets of the state, fighting pitched battles with police and political rivals, leaving scores of people injured, including three BJP workers in a knife attack.

Protest demonstrations by the BJP and Sabarimala Karma Samithi had turned violent at several places in Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram.

Police had used batons and water cannons to break up the protests. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.