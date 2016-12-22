SubDrift’s delightful open mic program

BOSTON: Boston Subcontinental Drift (SubDrift), Boston chapter arranged a wonderful open mic program on the coldest day of the Winter for the South Asian community of New England area to showcase their artistic hidden talents on Friday, December 16 at East Meets West (EMW) Bookstore, a community space in Central Square, Cambridge, MA.

The program was organized by Boston-based Indian classical musicians and art lovers: Michael Dwan Singh and Aditya Nochur as MC of the night.

Aditya Nochur welcomed amiably all the participants and audience to the monthly ‘Friday Open Mic’ event. He also thanked EMW Bookstore for offering their lovely venue decorated with some unique art pieces free for this event.

Jay Shishupal sang and recited a poem for the audience and grabbed their attention with his holiday blinking light flitted cap. Ananya Jain recited his two love poems for the first time ever and entertained the audience with his lovely poems. Neena Wahi recited a heart touching poem in Hindi that expressed the feelings of women about the physical violence and rape. Abbas Rattani performed a mix of stand-up and political commentary and made the audience laugh constantly during his performance.

Simone Labony Labbance recited a holiday-inspired poem to support our lovely space. Shilpa Srivastava read Rich Orloff’s “Invisible Woman” poem with her unique style. Srilatha Rajamani of Laughing Liberally entertained audience with her experiences in daily life. How the English language and slangs make the new immigrants wonder and be perplexed about the meanings slangs and how they are used for certain races to mean something.

Maitreya Das sang John Denver’s two songs that are very popular in West Bengal because of their melody and description of nature. Youngsters in Bengal sing these songs while hiking and bonfire events, he said. He took the audience from West Virginia to West Bengal with his melodious voice and sounds of his magic guitar. Pankaj shared some of his limericks and poems with the audience.

Srinath Gaddam closed out the open mic with comedy vibes and entertained with his funny acting and changing of voice to suit the characters. Many other participants showcased their talents and entertained the audience.

“I had a great time. Good music, poetry, and comedy,” said one of the newcomers to the event. People seemed inspired by the broad mix of talents because it inspires the newcomers to do something on the floor next time and bring out their hidden talent.

Geetha Patil