Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Substantial increase in number of service voters: EC

Substantial increase in number of service voters: EC
February 23
10:41 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Friday said there has been a substantial increase in the number of service voters enrolled ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as compared to 2014.
A total of 16,62,993 service personnel have been enrolled as Service Electors in the country in the Electoral Roll 2019.
In 2014, the corresponding figure was 13,27,627.

“Thus, the 2019 ER has recorded a substantial increase on the total number of service voters of 2014. This increase in number of service voters has been due to the commission’s all-out efforts to maximise the registration of service electors during summary revision 2019 and active cooperation of the services/departments concerned and greater participation of service personnel,” the Election Commission said in a statement.

As per the provisions of the law and instructions of the commission, all left-out and unregistered eligible service personnel can still file their applications for registration.
Personnel of the armed forces, central armed police forces and state police personnel deployed outside their constituencies are considered as service voters.
Diplomats and other support staff serving in embassies are also service voters. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.