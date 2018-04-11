Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Sunny Leone earned brickbats much earlier

Sunny Leone earned brickbats much earlier
April 11
15:55 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Hate mails and criticism were part of what Sunny Leone faced much before she made the transition from an adult film star to Bollywood. She said the brickbats didn’t come her way because she is in India, but due to the mindset of the society as a whole.
Sunny’s life story is set to be unveiled in an upcoming biopic ‘Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’.
“Many people have the misconception that people started criticizing me when I decided to come to India, but that is not true. I started getting hate mails and criticism when I was around 21 years old.
“So it has nothing to do with the country, but society in general. That was the first time I faced real hatred,” Sunny said.
The show revolves around the journey of Sunny, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle class Sikh family in Canada. It will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.
“Like many families, there are some problems in our family too. There is love, hate; emotional moments in all our lives, but our parents protected my brother and me from all the negativity, as much as they could.
“But at the age of 21, when you see people are saying really nasty things about you, it affects you so badly. I was vulnerable and broken from within emotionally,” said the actress, whose sensational dance moves have added glamour to songs like ‘Baby doll’, ‘Laila main laila’ and ‘Pink lips’.
On how her parents dealt with the hate that came her way, Sunny said, “Reverse psychology always happens and that was definitely the case with me and my parents. They were thinking that if they forcefully stop me, I might just gain more curiosity and then I might not return from that world.
“Of course, I went to a different direction that my parents did not want me to but I want to say that I love my life the way it is and everything happens for a reason. I have no complaints.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • US State declares April as Vaisakhi month WASHINGTON: The US State of Oregon has declared April as the ‘Sikh American Community’s Celebration of Vaisakhi month’ in recognition of the contributions of the minority community. Vaisakhi, celebrated on...
  • PM calls for responsible pricing for affordable energy to all NEW DELHI: In a subtle message to oil cartel OPEC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said efforts to artificially distort prices are self-defeating, and a global consensus must be built...
  • It’s the milestone medal of my career: Shreyasi GOLD COAST: Shooter Shreyasi Singh entered the 2010 Commonwealth Games shattered and with grief, gloom for company following the sudden demise of her father. Her campaign was over in a...
  • India to grow 7.3% this fiscal, fastest across Asia: ADB NEW DELHI: India’s economic growth will rise to 7.3 per cent this fiscal and further to 7.6 per cent in the next financial year, retaining the fastest-growing Asian economy tag,...
  • Delhi HC dismisses Monsanto plea to enforce BT cotton seed patent NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today dismissed US-based agro major Monsanto Technology’s plea to enforce the patent for its BT cotton seeds in India. A bench of Justices S...
  • Mehbooba meets Rajnath, discusses Kashmir situation NEW DELHI: Amidst the recent spurt in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him the security situation in...
  • Tibetan tribute to India Cultural Festival showcases art, handicrafts & history “Thank You India” said, the people of Tibet, who have been living in India since 1960. The Central Tibetan Administration organized a three-day...
  • Twinkle receives FICCOI Icon award Award-winning author, film producer and female empowerment champion Twinkle Khanna was amongst ten coveted winners at the 34th annual FICCI Women’s Group FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) Awards, which took place...
  • Sunny Leone earned brickbats much earlier Hate mails and criticism were part of what Sunny Leone faced much before she made the transition from an adult film star to Bollywood. She said the brickbats didn’t come...
  • Taapsee opens up about equal pay In Amritsar for shooting ‘Manmarziyan’ Taapsee Pannu opened up about pay parity and underlined its existence across industries. Taapsee told a daily, “It’s being highlighted by a lot of people...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.