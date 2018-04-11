Sunny Leone earned brickbats much earlier

Hate mails and criticism were part of what Sunny Leone faced much before she made the transition from an adult film star to Bollywood. She said the brickbats didn’t come her way because she is in India, but due to the mindset of the society as a whole.

Sunny’s life story is set to be unveiled in an upcoming biopic ‘Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’.

“Many people have the misconception that people started criticizing me when I decided to come to India, but that is not true. I started getting hate mails and criticism when I was around 21 years old.

“So it has nothing to do with the country, but society in general. That was the first time I faced real hatred,” Sunny said.

The show revolves around the journey of Sunny, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle class Sikh family in Canada. It will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.

“Like many families, there are some problems in our family too. There is love, hate; emotional moments in all our lives, but our parents protected my brother and me from all the negativity, as much as they could.

“But at the age of 21, when you see people are saying really nasty things about you, it affects you so badly. I was vulnerable and broken from within emotionally,” said the actress, whose sensational dance moves have added glamour to songs like ‘Baby doll’, ‘Laila main laila’ and ‘Pink lips’.

On how her parents dealt with the hate that came her way, Sunny said, “Reverse psychology always happens and that was definitely the case with me and my parents. They were thinking that if they forcefully stop me, I might just gain more curiosity and then I might not return from that world.

“Of course, I went to a different direction that my parents did not want me to but I want to say that I love my life the way it is and everything happens for a reason. I have no complaints.

