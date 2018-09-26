Support-A-Child Fundraiser in Lexington

Geetha Patil

BOSTON, MA: The World Hindu Council of America’s (VHPA), Boston and Merrimac Valley chapters arranged an evening of an enchanting blend of Indian dance, music, and Jugalbandi to benefit their star Project Support-A-Child (SAC) on Friday, September 21 at Scottish Rite Masonic Museum, Lexington.

This event was adorned by Pre Grammy nominated Music Maestro Santoor player Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya and Internationally celebrated Odissi dancer and Guru Sanchita Bhattacharya. They were accompanied by Jyotirmoy Roy Chowdhury on Tabla, and Trishita Nandi, a budding young Odissi dancer.

An enchanting evening began with Deep Prajwalan by the chief guests led by Dr. Manju Sheth. Others who joined her included Dr Abhaya Asthana, Kanchan Banerjee, Girish Mehta and Sanjay Kaul. There was an invocation song of Lord Ganesh Stuti by Parul Kumar and Lord Ganesh Vandana by Jyoti Sharma.

The first part of the program, Dance by Guru Sanchita Bhattacharya, comprised three themes: Ahalya “woman of substance,” “Sati” in the Indian history from Hindu scriptures and Radha Rani’s shringar to meet her beloved, Krishna. A pre-recorded gorgeous music with 12 professional musicians composed and designed by Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya was used for an amazing impact.

A video show was arranged to familiarize the audience about the SAC and how it works which highlighted the amazing outcomes of the program. Sanjay Kaul explained how they involve sponsors with the program and pitched to visit the VHPA website at http://boston.vhp-america.org/ for more information and how they can support this noble cause.

Sponsors like Dr. Charu Patel & Dr. Inder Kaul shared their reason for being involved with such a noble cause. Some other sponsors’ children Ananya Sharma, Akul Misra and Yashna Sadhu shared their feelings about their parents’ charity work and expressed their desire of taking part in such activities when they grow up. At the same time, they urged the audiences to come forward to support the needy children to brighten up their future and shine India in the world.

The second part of the program included Santoor play by maestro Pt Tarun Bhattacharya, pakhawaj tabla, shree khol and percussion accompaniment by Jyotirmoy Roy Chowdhury. He played some popular Raagas of choice which extrapolated with colorful creative rendition blooming into beautiful fast paced crescendo.

The last enthralling segment of the program was much applauded because it has the mainstream 100+ very successful prestigious international concerts to its credit. The Grand finale included the unique extempore Jam session of Santoor and Odissi dance with tabla, pakhawaj tabla, shree khol and percussion accompaniment. The artistes who were present on stage involved themselves in the live musical conversation.

This portion was very spontaneous, unplanned, and at the same time, challenging and heart bouncingly interesting, with the audience sharing the captivating and thrilling atmosphere with the artistes. This part displayed the themes such as a) storytelling through music and dance, b) musical question answer session and musical challenges, c) syncopated movements, d) Improvised dialogues between the musicians and the dancer with thrilling climax.

Smt. Mahalakshmi Pula emceed the event brilliantly. Sanjay Kaul proposed vote of thanks thanking the chief guests of the event and sponsors for their valuable contribution, all the artists for their wonderful performances, VHPA executive committee members and well-wishers for stewardship, support, vision, and commitment, photographers and volunteers for their valuable help

SAC is a leading project of VHPA since its inception in 1985. This project is specifically designed to support underprivileged children in India. Through this program, children receive quality education, housing, nutritious food and health care. SAC has supported thousands of children selected anywhere from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in India in the last 33 years. Many are orphans and many come from very poor background.

The amazing outcome of this program shows that a large number of students have gone to do higher studies and many of these children are now working as teachers, engineers, doctors and other professionals.

