India Post

Supreme Court ends Triple Talaq

August 24
09:26 2017
The Supreme Court gave its final verdict regarding the practice of triple talaq and declared that it’s void and illegal.

The triple talaq was set aside with a majority of 3-2. Lalit set it aside, terming it unconstitutional and violative of Article 14, while Justice Kurian Joseph set it aside on the grounds that it is against the teachings of the Quran.

Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justice Abdul Nazeer backed the triple talaq, saying, “Triple talaq was part of Muslim personal law and hence enjoys the status of fundamental rights.”

Justice Joseph stated that triple talaq was against the tenets of the Quran, violated the Sharia law and was not an integral part of the Islam religion. Also, he said that the purpose of the Act of 1937 was to declare Shariat the only law governing Muslims and since the practice was bad in Sharia, it was bad in law.

Justices Nariman and Lalit said that triple talaq was clearly dictatoria, and the 1937 Act, which recognises it, was unconstitutional and struck it down. –PTI

The Vivansaa

