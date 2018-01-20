Surprise role

Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the lead role in Bal Thackeray’s biopic raised quite a few eyebrows, but the actor says he is comfortable headlining the film despite the late politician’s party Shiv Sena’s much publicized anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant stands.

Nawazuddin, in fact, finds it appreciable on the part of Shiv Sena that it considered him to play Thackeray.

“More than myself, I appreciate Shiv Sena that they approached me for the role. That’s a huge thing. I am just an actor. I will anyway sit down with my director to come up with the best outcome but it is a huge deal that these people thought of me in the first place,” he said.

Comments

comments