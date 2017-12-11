Please set up your API key!

Sushma Swaraj holds talks Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

December 11
11:31 2017
NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on key bilateral issues.

According to sources, Swaraj and Wang discussed all issues of mutual interest.

“Imparting fresh momentum to our bilateral relationship, EAM Sushma Swaraj had a positive and forward looking meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ahead of Russia, India and China (RIC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj also held a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Further strengthening our strategic partnership, EAM Sushma Swaraj had a productive meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on issues of mutual interest..,” Kumar said.

This is the first high-level visit from China after the Dokalam standoff in the Sikkim sector this summer. Chinese and Indian troops were locked in a 73-day border standoff from June 16 when Indian soldiers stopped Chinese personnel from building a key road close to India’s ‘chicken’s neck’ corridor.
-PTI

