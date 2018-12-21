Something went wrong with the connection!

Swaraj, Chinese FM hold talks under new framework

December 21
16:58 2018
NEW DELHI: In yet another step towards improving ties, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi Friday held extensive talks under a newly established framework and agreed on “ten pillars” of cooperation to enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
Wang, who arrived here early Friday morning, said he had a “very successful” meeting with Swaraj under the ‘High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges’ that was decided upon during the Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.
“India-China relations have reached a new historical stage,” he said at the inaugural session of 3rd India-China High Level Media Forum.

Swaraj, in her remarks, said she was satisfied with the outcome of her two-hour dialogue with Wang during which they discussed ways to expand cultural and people-to-people ties.
She said India and China have agreed on ’10 pillars’ of cooperation to enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
The 10 pillars are cultural exchange, cooperation in films and television, cooperation in museum administration, cooperation in sports, exchanges between youths, cooperation on tourism, exchanges between states and cities, cooperation in traditional medicine, cooperation in yoga and cooperation in education.
Bilateral cooperation has improved significantly after the Wuhan Summit, Swaraj said, noting that the militaries of two countries were also enhancing cooperation.
Wang described the new mechanism for cultural and people-to-people exchanges as a “major initiative” in the history of India-China ties. PTI

