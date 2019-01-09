Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Swaraj holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif on key bilateral, regional issues

Swaraj holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif on key bilateral, regional issues
January 09
17:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday held talks with her Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on a range of key bilateral and regional issues, including the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.
Zarif arrived here on a three-day visit on Monday.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two ministers deliberated on important bilateral issues and shared perspectives on the regional situation.
It is learnt that the India’s import of crude oil from Iran, implementation of the Chabahar port project and the situation in Afghanistan figured in the talks.

Iran is a strategically important country for India in the Gulf region and ties between the two nations were on an upswing in the last couple of years.
In November, the United States provided temporary exemption to India along with a number of other countries from sanctions on import of Iranian oil.
Iran is India’s third-largest oil supplier after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Iran supplied 18.4 million tonnes of crude oil between April 2017 and January 2018 (first 10 months of fiscal 2017-18).
India is also an active partner in development of the Chabahar port in Iran.
In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan had inked a pact which entailed establishment of transit and transport corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.