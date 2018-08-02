Something went wrong with the connection!

Swaraj holds talks with Turkmenistan counterpart

August 02
16:25 2018
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

ASHGABAT: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with her Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov on a wide range of bilateral issues during a transit halt here. Swaraj, on her way to Kazakhstan, was received at the Ashgabat airport by Meredov.
“Making the most of a transit halt!” Raveesh Kumar, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted. Swaraj had a good exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral issues, he said.
Swaraj is currently on a four-day visit to Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan as part of India’s efforts to boost strategic partnership with resource-rich Central Asian nations. PTI

