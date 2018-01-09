Please set up your API key!

Swaraj meets Singaporean counterpart

January 09
09:19 2018
SINGAPORE: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met with her Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan here and discussed bilateral and multilateral issues relating to the economic and strategic partnership, officials said.
The two leaders also discussed the enormous potential for cooperation between ASEAN and India, officials said.
They had discussions on bilateral and multilateral issues relating to the economic and strategic partnership, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.
Balakrishnan said that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) between ASEAN and six of its key partners including India is a historic opportunity to set up the world’s largest trade bloc. If it comes to fruition, the RCEP would cover half of the world’s population and a third of its gross domestic product, he said.
“Economic integration is not just a mantra, but it is crucial for the mutual prosperity of the citizens of India and of ASEAN,” Balakrishnan told some 3,000 Indian delegates.

He pointed out that the potential was still untapped. “There is a huge potential for growth in trade, tourism and many other fields (between India and ASEAN),” he said.
To grow ASEAN’s ties with India, Balakrishnan suggested more affordable flights, to encourage more businessmen and tourists to travel.
Smart cities in India and ASEAN could also connect with each other, the minister said. He also called for better digital connectivity.-PTI

