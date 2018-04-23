‘Sweety’ success

The past month has been a daze for actor Kartik Aaryan. And his recent film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has a lot to do with it. In his latest and third collaboration with Luv Ranjan (he also directed the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series), Aaryan plays Sonu, a Delhi boy, who has extreme reservations about his best friend’s fiancée, Sweety. He thinks she is a gold digger and the film revolves around Sonu trying to protect his friend. Earlier with Pyaar ka Punchnama (PKP) series and now with Sonu ke… Aaryan has hit the sweet spot with the audiences in the category of unadulterated Indian bromance.

Even though the films have come under the scanner for having misogynistic overtones, their fan following cannot be ignored. “After PKP and now even more with Sonu Ke, I received a lot of female adulation. I don’t think a normal romantic film would have had the same effect. I loved playing Sonu. He has these shades of grey, is manipulative, but needs to be likeable as well. Sonu is as commercial as it gets,” says Aaryan.

