Syria burning 50 bodies per day after Mass Execution: US

Washington: The United States of America has accused Syria of mass murder and burning of the bodies in a prison crematorium; an age old method which was used by the Nazi Germany during the World War 1.

Calling it the “newly declassified reporting and photos”, which were released on Monday, the US claims that it ”underscore the depths to which the Syrian regime has gone with the continued support of its allies with Russia and Iran.”

The photographs provided to the reporters showed snow melting over the prison roof along with a newly built structure, said to be the crematorium.

”Beginning in 2013, the Syrian regime modified a building within the Saydnaya complex to support what we believe is a crematorium,” Stuart Jones, the acting assistant secretary for the State Department Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs said. ”Although the regime’s many atrocities are well documented, we believe that the building of a crematorium is an effort to cover up the extent of the mass murders taking place in Saydnaya,” he continued.

According to the Amnesty International report, the number of killings can be 5000 to 11000, between the years of 2011 and 2015. -PTI

