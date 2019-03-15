Syria death toll tops 370,000 in 8 years of war: monitor

BEIRUT: Eight years of war in Syria have left more than 370,000 people dead including 112,000 civilians, a monitor said Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources across the country, said more than 21,000 children and 13,000 women were among the dead.

The conflict flared after unprecedented anti-government protests in the southern city of Daraa on March 15, 2011.

Demonstrations spread across Syria and were violently suppressed by the regime, triggering a multi-front armed conflict that has drawn in foreign powers. (AFP)

