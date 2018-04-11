Taapsee opens up about equal pay

In Amritsar for shooting ‘Manmarziyan’ Taapsee Pannu opened up about pay parity and underlined its existence across industries. Taapsee told a daily, “It’s being highlighted by a lot of people lately, which is good. At least people have started talking about it. I’d love to get paid the same as my male co-actors but I also need to question myself if it’s fair. I can’t forcefully burden the producer asking for equal pay if it is not me who is fetching the audience to the theatres. Our industry is so star-driven. The day I became a star and the audience come to theatres thinking ‘Yeh iski movie hai toh dekhne chalte hain’, I will be able to command equal pay.”

