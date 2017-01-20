Tamil lawyers, students protest against Jallikattu ban

NEW DELHI: The Jallikattu protests today reached Delhi with scores of people including students from Tamil Nadu demonstrating against the ban on the bull-taming sport.

The protesters, led by Tamil lawyers in Supreme Court, took out a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar raising slogans against People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the ban on Jallikattu.

Protesters, numbering more than 200, claimed that they don’t have any affiliation to any political party or organization.

“We don’t have any political affiliation. We have gathered here for the protection of Tamil culture and its rich heritage,” advocate Mayilsamy, a Supreme Court lawyer, who was among the protesters told PTI.

“The intention of PETA is to destroy the Tamil culture.

They want to eradicate the local breed of cattle and introduce foreign breeds into Indian markets,” lawyer Anandaselvam said.

Students from various educational institutions in Delhi had also joined the on-going protest against the ban on the bull-taming sport.–PTI