Tamil Sangam fetes Vasanthi Stanley

May 11
12:17 2018
Vasanthi Stanley (center) with woman activists in NY

NEW YORK: Vasanthi Stanley, a prominent woman leader of Tamil Nadu and former Member of Parliament has appealed to Non-Resident Indians to share their expertise and knowledge in various fields for the betterment of India.
Addressing a felicitation function organized by America Tamil Sangam in Hicksville, New York on Friday April 27, she said Indian-Americans, especially Tamils, excelled themselves in the US contributing to the growth of the US in areas such as aerospace, information technology, medicine, pure science and finance. “Of late their contribution in politics and governance is noteworthy with two Tamils decorating the US Congress,” she said.

George Abraham, chairman of Indian National Overseas Congress said Stanley is affiliated to the DMK which was part of the Congress-led UPA Government for a decade in India. She proved herself an astute politician by nearly cent percent attendance in Indian Parliament during her six-year tenure.

Gunjan Rastogi, President of Indian Association of Long Island (IALI), Bina Sabapathy, past president of IALI , Richard Lindner, a prominent businessman, John Kingsly, a Tamil IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, also spoke. John Joseph, Chairman of America Tamil Sangam said the association accorded welcome to any prominent person coming from Tamil Nadu irrespective of party affiliation and position. Taran Kaur, secretary of America Tamil Sangam welcomed the gathering.
Vasanthi Stanley was Indian MP representing Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party. She is also a journalist and a writer.

In Parliament, she was elected to the Committee on Health and Family Welfare. She also served on the Committee on Health and Family Welfare and was Member of Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Prakash M Swami

