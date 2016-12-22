Tamil Sangam honors Dr Karthik Ram

NEW YORK: Dr. Karthik Ram, a leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon of India recently appointed as international member of American Society of Plastic Surgeons, was honored with a special proclamation by Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano at a function organized by America Tamil Sangam in Queens.

On the occasion, a book for laymen titled “Liposuction – Big Fat Story” brought out by Dr Ram’s Chennai Plastic Surgery Group in Chennai and authored by Sunitha Raj was released by Dr Rajivee Madan Raj, a Long Island gynecologist and genetic specialist. The book focuses on the advantages of undergoing liposuction for weight reduction.

The first copy was given to John Joseph, chairman and Jaya Sundaram, senior vice president of the Sangam. The author Sunitha Raj is the CEO of Chennai Plastic Surgery Group and a leading expert in the field.

Presenting the Nassau County special recognition, Long Island community leader Bina Sabapathy said Dr Ram’s induction into the American Society was a proud moment for global Tamils.

John Joseph said the honor was a proof that young Indian surgeons such as Dr Ram have branched off into new areas such as plastic and reconstructive surgery and had indeed made a global mark. He also presented America Tamil Sangam’s Excellence Award for the recent recognition.

Dr Ram answered questions from the audience in an interactive session and explained in detail on tummy tuck, liposuction, hair transplant, male chest reduction and said these treatments are available in India and on par with the same offered in the US.

Dr Ram was in New York to attend the annual conference of American Society of Plastic Surgeons and interacted with surgeons across the US. He discussed with them the formation of Indian chapter to promote the medical discipline in India.

Dr Ram is the Managing Director Cosmoglitz International Pvt. Ltd, Chief Cosmetic Surgeon of Chennai Plastic Surgery and Advisory Board Member Beauty Because Club. He did his DNB in Plastic Surgery with a gold medal from Apollo hospitals, Chennai, MRCSEd from the Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh; DNB (General surgery) from Stanley Medical College, Chennai and MBBS from Dr MGR Tamil Nadu State Medical University, Madras.

Prakash Swamy