Tamil women celebrate

CHICAGO: A group of Indian women under PENN (meaning woman in Indian language Tamil), of Chicago land area celebrated the International Women’s Day March 18 with guest speakers and most of the audience members attired in the traditional wear of India.

The event started with guest speaker Indian Consul Mrs. Rajeshwari Chandrasekaran setting the tone and mood for the evening with a witty and down to earth speech. The next speaker was Dr. Mallika Rajendran (gynecologist) who addressed various women’s health issues from puberty to adulthood and beyond. It was followed by Dr. Viji Susarla, a clinical psychologist who covered the topic very dear to every parent, our “children” and our concerns particularly when they go through that adolescence phase.

The next presentation was by a young lady named Amrita Raghuraman on e-cigarettes which was an eye opener for many parents. The last, but not the least, was a stellar

presentation by Attorney Sharanya Gururajan on Estate Planning (Will & Trust). She was candid, straight forward and funny. The thing that made the evening most interesting was the interactive session between the experts in various fields and the audience members.

Every topic that matters to most was covered – children, health and finances etc. Added to the fun was the impromptu standup comedy time, the most aromatic spread of food, beautiful stalls selling colorful Indian clothing, fashion jewelry, and hand-made gift items. All the audience members received a lovely goody bag and a copy of the Penn Magazine done so artistically, filled with pages of articles, short stories, poems, sketches, photographs and recipes as a take home souvenir.

Suresh Bodiwala

