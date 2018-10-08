Tanzania eyes 10% growth in Indian tourists

MUMBAI: Tanzania is expecting a 6-10 per cent growth in tourist footfalls from India this year mainly aided by promotions and direct air connectivity between both the nations expected to begin from November. The east African nation had hosted 69,000 travelers from India in 2017.

“With our promotional activities like roadshows in India since the past 10-12 months, we are hoping to witness a 6-10 per cent growth in tourist footfalls this year. We also feel that the direct flights from Mumbai to Dar Es Salaam, expected to begin from November, will further boost tourism from India,” Tanzania Tourist Board managing director Devota Mdachi told PTI.

The country almost doubled its tourist arrivals in the past decade, from seven lakh in 2007 to hosting over 13 lakhs tourists in 2017. “We expect this number to reach over two million tourists by 2020,” she said. Tanzania is initially targeting travelers from big Indian cities, and is planning to gradually penetrate tier II and III cities as well.

“This year we are holding roadshows in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. However, from next year, we will promote in many more cities, including the tier II and III towns,” she added. Currently, India is the fifth biggest source market for Tanzania, and Mdachi said it has the potential to climb to the number 2 or 3 position in the next two years.

The US is the top source market for Tanzania, followed by the UK, Italy and Germany. Mdachi said the east African country is looking to tap all the age groups in segments including family, independent travelers, especially women, honeymoon, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) and Bollywood.

Besides 16 national parks, the nation also has seven UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Kilimanjaro National Park, Kilwa Kisiwani Ruins, Kondoa Rock Art Sites, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Selous Game Reserve, Serengeti National Park and Stone Town, Zanzibar. “We are positioning ourselves as a destination which suits every pocket, offering wildlife, beach, culture, history, food as well as street safety,” she said. PTI

