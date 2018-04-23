Tara Sutaria, who?

The new cast of Student of the Year 2 witnesses the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Many might have heard the name Ananya Panday as the girl has been quite a favorite of paparazzi but Tara’s name piqued interest. After all, everyone wants to know who is this girl making her debut with Dharma Productions.

Tara Sutaria was meant to be in the movies one day as the girl has been showcasing her talent since she was a child.

Tara has been a professional singer from the age of seven and has performed in many operas and competitions. When Tara was only 13, she participated in Sony’s ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’ which was judged by Farah Khan and Anu Malik. At the competition, she performed an opera and received a standing ovation. Not just singing, Tara is also a skilled sketch artist as she presented Anu and Farah with portraits that she made.

As a singer, Tara has performed concerts in London, Tokyo, Lavasa and Mumbai.

