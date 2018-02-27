Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Tata Steel seeks UK funds for Wales plant

Tata Steel seeks UK funds for Wales plant
February 27
08:56 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Tata Steel is seeking UK government backing for a 60-million-pound project at its Port Talbot steelworks in Wales, according to a media report.
The project is aimed at overhauling a production line at Port Talbot to be able to make lighter steel for car-making, which is expected to secure the future of Britain’s largest steel operation.
The Indian steel giant is believed to have informally requested financial support from the government to upgrade its Continuous Annealing Process Line (CAPL) to make lighter, thinner and stronger galvanized steels, the Sunday Times reported.
The move is aimed at meeting demands from the automotive sector, which is trying to slash the weight of cars to cut emissions.
Industry sources told the newspaper that UK taxpayer support for the CAPL upgrade was integral to Tata committing to reline an ageing blast furnace.
Without the extra investment, one of the two towering furnaces that convert iron ore into molten iron is due to finish operations by the end of next year.
Tata Steel is understood to be working on a plan to extend the furnace’s life until about 2026. However, this plan falls short of a full relining, which would cost about 150 million pounds.
Maintaining Port Talbot’s two furnaces is seen by workers’ unions and the UK government as crucial to the survival of the plant, which has about 4,000 workers.
In September 2017, UK business secretary Greg Clark wrote to Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, asking for a “specific commitment” to the relining.
Chandrasekaran said overhauling the site would help “develop the business viability” for the reline but fell short of a commitment. -PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Indian American brothers look to harness AI for greater good SAN FRANCISCO: As debate swirls on whether artificial intelligence will be a boon or a curse for humanity, two Indian-American entrepreneur brothers are out to ensure the emerging technologies don’t...
  • Airtel joins alliance for in-flight connectivity NEW DELHI: India’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has said it has joined a new global collaboration to bring high-speed and uninterrupted in-flight data connectivity to mobile customers. The global...
  • Vegetarianism getting trendy in China BEIJING: China – the world’s largest market for beef, pork and poultry – is steadily growing wary of meat as health-conscious Chinese are taking to a vegetarian diet that has...
  • E-education firm to invest Rs 500 cr in UP LUCKNOW: Hyderabad-based e-education company PULSUS plans to invest Rs 500 crore in Uttar Pradesh, a senior company official said. The company has already signed an MoU with Uttar Pradesh government...
  • Tata Steel seeks UK funds for Wales plant LONDON: Tata Steel is seeking UK government backing for a 60-million-pound project at its Port Talbot steelworks in Wales, according to a media report. The project is aimed at overhauling...
  • PM launches Daman-Diu air link, other schemes DAMAN: Prime Minister Narendra Nodi has launched several development programs worth Rs 1,000 crore in Daman and Diu, and said these will boost tourism and help the common man in...
  • State Bank of India in UK set for restructuring LONDON: In a strategic shift, the State Bank of India (SBI) will undertake a major restructuring of its business in the UK from April and ensure greater protection for depositors,...
  • Surat hopes PNB fraud won’t hit diamond biz SURAT: The diamond industry in Surat is hopeful that its business will not be affected adversely if banks tighten the lending norms in the wake of the Rs 11,400-crore fraud...
  • ED to seek Nirav info from dozen countries MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Widening its probe into the PNB fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate will soon send judicial requests to over a dozen countries for obtaining information about the overseas businesses...
  • Porsche to launch electric vehicle in India KOLKATA: Luxury car maker Porsche, part of the Volkswagen group, will launch an electric vehicle (EV) in India in the beginning of 2020, a company official said. Porsche, which started...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.